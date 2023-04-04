It’s a fixture of our modern college basketball media ecosystem – the second a Division I men’s basketball champion is crowned and ‘One Shining Moment’ plays over the stadium’s loudspeakers, media outlets from across the country release their top 25 rankings for the next season.

It’s a futile exercise, with many standouts from top teams having yet to make their final NBA Draft decisions and the game of musical chairs that is the transfer portal having only started, but in addition to generating ungodly amounts of web traffic, it offers some clue as to how those who follow the sport the closest believe that next season is likely to unfold.

It’s a discussion of which Colorado is a part. The Buffs are in an enviable position heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Barring an unexpected development, they’re likely to bring back their top two scorers from last season, forward Tristan da Silva and guard K.J. Simpson. A handful of their better role players will also be back. They’re bringing in a top-25 recruiting class headlined by two four-star prospects, one of whom, Cody Williams, has been projected as an NBA Draft lottery pick in 2024. And on Sunday, they filled in one of their biggest positions of need with a big and experienced body in TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr.

So where does that put Colorado in the larger conversation about next season? While it wasn’t included in the early top 25 of several prominent outlets – most notably from CBS Sports, Fox Sports and the Sporting News – it has received recognition as a team to look out for in 2023-24.

ESPN: No. 13

Excerpt: ​​We are all the way in on the Buffs' bandwagon. They would have been in the top 25 even before Sunday's commitment from TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva, if both return, give Tad Boyle two All-Pac-12 players to lead the way, and he's adding potential lottery pick Cody Williams, a top-10 recruit. There's a slew of role players also heading back to Boulder.

Sports Illustrated: No. 24

Excerpt: The Buffaloes weren’t far off from having a fairly dangerous team, but didn’t have quite enough firepower to consistently get over the hump. Help is on the way though: Freshman Cody Williams (the brother of Oklahoma City rookie Jalen Williams) is among the best players in the 2023 class, and will form quite the trio with guard KJ Simpson and forward Tristan Da Silva. Plus, Tad Boyle already has landed a potential starter at center in TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin, whose physicality should be a boon to this frontcourt.

Washington Post: Honorable mention (one of 15)

Stadium: Just missed the cut

It’s not just the men, either. While early top 25s aren’t quite as prevalent in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, at least one major national outlet is bullish on coach JR Payne’s Buffs as they come off their best season in 20 years.

ESPN: No. 20

Excerpt: After the Buffaloes' first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years, coach JR Payne was rewarded with a five-year contract extension. It also looks like she will have most of her veteran team back for another run. The top four scorers -- Quay Miller, Aaronette Vonleh, Frida Formann and Jaylyn Sherrod -- are expected to be back next season. This season marked the second time in 27 years Colorado had won as many as 25 games, and the third-place finish in the Pac-12 was the program's best since joining the conference in 2011.