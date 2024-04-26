Colorado’s spring game is set for Saturday, and it will be the first time we get to see the newest version of the Buffs in Year 2 under Deion Sanders. We’ll get our first look at both sides of the ball under new coordinators Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston, as well as getting to take see some of the new transfers the Buffs have brought in on offense and defense.
Here are five things to watch for during Saturday's showcase at Folsom Field.
The makeup of the starting secondary group
Generally, we know what the secondary will look like in terms of who will be out there with the first group. Shilo Sanders and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig are the presumed starters at safety, with Travis Hunter and transfers Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney likely starting at corner.
Schematically, I’m intrigued to see how it looks. DB coach Kevin Mathis said a few weeks ago that Hunter has been working as the Buffs’ nickel, but how much is he going to actually bump inside? Will he get more reps at nickel than Hodge, who has experience in that spot from his time at Liberty?
