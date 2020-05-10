Here is a list of all the prospects who were offered by Colorado in the past seven days with accompanying notes.

Four-star Class of 2021 wideout Ketron Jackson (Sam Spiegelman)

From the Class of 2021...

Colorado dished out an offer to four-star wideout Ketron Jackson of Royse City, Texas. Jackson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 34 player in the state of Texas for 2021 and was offered by Darrin Chiaverini. He stands at 6-foot-1, weighs 190 pounds and has accrued nearly 25 offers, with Alabama, LSU and Texas sticking out among his many P5 scholarships on the table.

Excited to say that I have received an offer from the University of Colorado!!⚫️ @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/XRwgvBYI79 — 🏝 (@D1_tron) May 9, 2020

CU also offered 2021 offensive tackle Kimo Makaneole out of Niceville, Florida. Makaneole has over 20 offers in total, and Power Five interest in him is beginning to grow. The Buffs join ASU, Pitt and Kansas as his P5 suitors. He is 6-foot-4, 278-pound prospect and Mitch Rodrigue issued the offer. Considering fellow Floridian and offensive tackle Allan Baugh's commitment to Colorado less than two weeks ago, Makaneole's offer seems evidence of the Buffs wanting to keep things going in Florida for the 2021 class.

Rodrigue also offered DE Garfield Lawrence out of Tyler Lee High (Tyler, TX), handing the 6-foot-4, 235-pound recruit his second Power 5 offer, following Kansas. Lawrence has offers from Louisiana State, Nevada, Southern Methodist, North Texas, UNLV, UTSA and others.

After a great talk with @mrodrigue70 I am blessed to receive an offer from Colorado University⚫️!!!! @CoachJoeWillis @CoachPitts4 pic.twitter.com/FR3PehDd3F — Garfield🇯🇲🙏🏾 (@garfield151015) May 8, 2020

Taylor Embree located a 2021 tight end recently, as seen via his offer to Jalen Shead out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Shead has built up a healthy offer list that includes Central Florida and Memphis, while Colorado is his first P5 and Pac-12 offer. He is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect.

In terms of 2022 offers...

A significant development this week was that Colorado under Karl Dorrell offered its first quarterback from the Class of 2022 in Walker Howard, who hails from Lafayette, Louisiana and is 6-foot-1, 183 pounds. Howard is a four-star pro-style QB who has nearly 20 offers, with Alabama, ASU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Penn State among the many P5 schools after him. The Buffaloes certainly are at a disadvantage in terms of landing an ideal 2021 QB, given Dorrell's staff is new and of course taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deprived all programs of their ability to see prospects in-person. Colorado takes a harder hit given that Dorrell and Co. have had to draw up their 2021 plan of attack from scratch and far later than programs led by more tenured coaches.

The final 2022 recruit to receive an offer from the Buffs this week was Will Campbell, a 6-foot-6, 272-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana. Campbell was offered by Rodrigue and currently has two Rivals FutureCast predictions anticipating he'll stay in-state and join LSU. In total, he's racked up over 30 offers and is one of the most highly recruited underclassmen OLs in the nation.