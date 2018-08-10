Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 09:19:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Week in review: Colorado's first week of fall camp

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

The Buffaloes started fall camp last Friday, and the Mike MacIntyre led team has been going hard on the practice fields. We compiled some of the best content from social media on the Buffs' first week. Check it out below!

PROMO: Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promo and get $99 worth of Buffs gear!

Ukkr5nnwcwvrcvga6jfc
@runralphierun








Fall Camp Coverage

Day 7 - August 9

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 7

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 7

---

Day 6 - August 8

Colorado Football Practice Report: Davion Taylor continues to progress

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 6

---

Day 5 - August 7

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 5

WATCH: Mike MacIntyre Post-Practice Day 5

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 5

---

Day 4 - August 6

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 4

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 4

---

Day 3 - August 4

Colorado Football Practice Report: Nuggets from Day 3

Colorado Media Day: MacIntyre calls Montez a 'heck of a leader'

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 3

---

Day 2 - August 3

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 2

WATCH: MacIntyre Post-Practice Day 2

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 2

---

Day 1 - August 2

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 1

Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 1

Mike MacIntyre Video Interview

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}