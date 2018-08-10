CUSportsNation.com

Week in review: Colorado's first week of fall camp
The Buffaloes started fall camp last Friday, and the Mike MacIntyre led team has been going hard on the practice fields. We compiled some of the best content from social media on the Buffs' first week. Check it out below!
It's only the beginning 🤫#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/QVl3XeDaXR— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 5, 2018
☑️ Time to vote for the moment of the week. Which is your favorite play, @OnlyOne_JW, @Viska2live or @smooth_ronnie2!#GoBuffs— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 5, 2018
👀Freshman Israel Antwine making moves 🍽#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/UvO65kVWS3— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 7, 2018
"I'm definitely excited about their work ethic in the offseason and their work ethic in the first part of fall camp." -- @CoachChev6— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 8, 2018
WR Position Preview 📄➡️ https://t.co/zZJNKe2EIy pic.twitter.com/HllX8YjDE2
WATCH || Coach MacIntyre catches up with the media after practice. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/2XLUYDtXrz— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 9, 2018
Fall Camp Coverage
Day 7 - August 9
Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 7
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 7
---
Day 6 - August 8
Colorado Football Practice Report: Davion Taylor continues to progress
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 6
---
Day 5 - August 7
Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 5
WATCH: Mike MacIntyre Post-Practice Day 5
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 5
---
Day 4 - August 6
Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 4
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 4
---
Day 3 - August 4
Colorado Football Practice Report: Nuggets from Day 3
Colorado Media Day: MacIntyre calls Montez a 'heck of a leader'
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 3
---
Day 2 - August 3
Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 2
WATCH: MacIntyre Post-Practice Day 2
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 2
---
Day 1 - August 2
Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 1
Fall Camp Practice Thread - Day 1