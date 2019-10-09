Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle shared his thoughts on CU's roster, preseason expectations and more at the Pac-12's annual Media Day in San Francisco, Calif.

Boyle: "D'Shawn is a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger but Daylen is a great slasher and can really score the ball in a lot of ways. He's getting better defensively."

2. Daylen Kounts, sophomore guard: Kountz saw action in all of Colorado's 36 games last season and averaged 5.6 PPG, making big strides in his first season of college basketball.

Boyle: "He had a great offseason. He's a guy that's a capable shooter. He didn't shoot the ball as well as he could have last year but he had a great offseason and has really worked hard on his game. His body looks good and he's shooting the ball well."

1. D'Shawn Schwartz, junior G/F: 28.8 MPG last season was second on the team behind only McKinley Wright IV . Schwartz averaged 9.2 PPG and shot .436/.313/.778 from the floor, long range and the charity stripe.

***The above video is courtesy of CUBuffs.com and BuffsTV on YouTube

Boyle also addressed the preseason hype surrounding Colorado, acknowledging expectations but explaining how the Buffs can best deal with them.

"One of the things our team is going to have to do a good job of this year is not play with the weight of the world on out shoulders," he said. "This a new position that we've been in in terms of being picked (to finish second in the Pac-12). W'eve just got to go out and play free — take good shots, play smart and play with a sense of freedom."

Boyle went on to talk some recruiting when asked on how Colorado got to this moment — being ranked as a preseason Top 25 teams by multiple outlets in addition to the Pac-12 projections.

"I think it all starts with recruiting," he said. "I look at this junior class with McKinley and Tyler here, we just talked about D'Shawn Schwartz. Evan Battey is only a sophomore but those four guys, that nucleus of players, we've added to that. It starts with recruiting and that class was a really really solid class and I hope when it's all said and done, it could be one of the best in Colorado history...those four guys are great pieces to build around."

Getting back to Colorado's high preseason pick to finish second in the conference:

"The fact that people have picked us where they've picked us, maybe it makes you feel good for a minute, but it's not going to win you any games. Just like when they pick you 11th, it's not going to lose you any games."