CUSportsReport

LAS VEGAS — Colorado secured its spot in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal with a win over Utah in the quarterfinal round Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. A big lead to open the game quickly went away as the Utes put together a big run to flip the momentum.

Eventually, the Buffs settled in and took control back in the second half thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by KJ Simpson and Eddie Lampkin.

After the game, head coach Tad Boyle, Simpson and J'Vonne Hadley met with reporters to discuss the victory and look ahead to Friday's matchup with second-seeded Washington State.