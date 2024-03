CUSportsReport

LAS VEGAS — Colorado secured its spot in the Pac-12 Tournament title game with a 58-52 win over second-seeded Washington State Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Buffs leaned on continued clutch play from KJ Simpson and Eddie Lampkin to help them avoid elimination setting up a championship meeting with fourth-seeded Oregon, which defeated Arizona earlier in the night Friday.

After the game, CU head coach Tad Boyle plus Lampkin and Simpson spoke with reporters about the win and the upcoming matchup against the Ducks for the Pac-12's automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.