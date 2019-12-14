Head coach Tad Boyle, seniors Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert plus junior D'Shawn Schwartz all spoke after No. 24 Colorado's 45-48 win on the road at Colorado State.

Gatling led all game participants with 20 points, a season-high, in a contest that saw CU blow a 15-point halftime lead. CSU tied the game up with just over seven minutes to play, but the Buffaloes, despite coughing up 21 turnovers, the most they've committed all year, rallied and left Fort Collins with the win.

Boyle and the players gave their thoughts on the win and road ahead below.