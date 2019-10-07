Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media following Colorado's Monday practice. As of now, there is no immediate injury update regarding WRs K.D. Nixon and Laviska Shenault. Free safety Mikial Onu re-entered Saturday's game late but still is dealing with a torso injury.

It was announced Saturday at Folsom Field that CB Chris Miller was out for the season after suffering an ACL tear. He had surgery on Friday, Oct. 4. DL Mustafa Johnson could miss anywhere from 1-4 weeks, as well.