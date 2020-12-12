CUSportsNation - WATCH: Karl Dorrell, Derrion Rakestraw & Brenden Rice post-Utah

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell , senior safety Derrion Rakestraw and freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice speak with reporters following Saturday's 38-21 loss at the hands of Utah.

For Colorado, a chance at winning the Pac-12 South Division title and in turn, an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship, is gone. Dorrell breaks down the loss and what it means for his program, while Rakestraw and Rice share their thoughts, as well.

Rakestraw had seven tackles in the loss while Rice had a 61-yard touchdown reception to go along with an 81-yard punt return that also went for a touchdown.