CUSportsNation - WATCH: Jabari Walker discusses the start to his college hoops career

Colorado true freshman forward Jabari Walker has doubtless gotten off to an impressive start in his young college basketball career. By far experiencing the biggest role with the Buffaloes out of any of the team's true freshmen, Walker has played an average of 13.8 minutes per game.

He's shooting 55% from the floor (50-of-91) and has made 50% (13-of-26) of three-point attempts, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

In the above in-depth interview with Zach Schumaker, Walker details how he's adjusting to playing college hoops, what he needs to continue work on the most with respect to his developing skill set and how he's learning from Colorado's veterans like McKinley Wright IV.

