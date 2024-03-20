Colorado held its spring media day Wednesday allowing head coach Deion Sanders to speak to the media for the first time since November, and there was much to discuss.

Sanders provided his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' draft stock, his plans this spring and NFL experience across the coaching staff. Also, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spoke about their visions for their schemes and more.

Shedeur Sanders and Jordan Seaton stopped by as well to talk about their offseason endeavors and other topics.

Check out Wednesday's media sessions below: