CUSportsNation - WATCH: Darrin Chiaverini fields questions after Wednesday's practice

WATCH: Darrin Chiaverini fields questions after Wednesday's practice
Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini spoke to reporters following Wednesday's practice — his first such appearance of fall camp — and broke down how CU's 11th practice went.
Chiaverini gave his thoughts on the ongoing QBs battle, the extent to which he's implemented his full playbook and more.
Join the conversation on Darrin Chiaverini and CU's offense at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless Colorado fanatics.