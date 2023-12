Five-star 2024 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is one of two Colorado signees representing the Buffs in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game. Edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain will also be in town this week as the duo prepares to compete in next week's all-star matchup.

Players began arriving at the event Friday, and Rivals caught up with Seaton to discuss his wild recruitment, what ultimately led him to the Buffs and much more.

Watch his full interview below: