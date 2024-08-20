WATCH: Coaches and players talk after Colorado’s Tuesday's practice
As Colorado's first game of the 2024 season is just nine days away, the Buffs are finalizing their starters and schemes.
Defensive line coach Damione Lewis, linebackers coach Andre' Hart, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and edge players Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola met with media Tuesday to discuss how they've been preparing for the matchup at Folsom Field on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.
Check out Tuesday's media availabilities below:
