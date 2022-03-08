Walker, Battey & Simpson earn Pac-12 honors via the league's coaches
On Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference released its postseason awards list, as voted by the league's coaches.
Colorado senior Evan Battey, sophomore Jabari Walker and freshman K.J. Simpson were all honored.
Battey was named second-team All-Pac-12 after averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds leading into the conference tournament.
His 51% make rate from the floor leads CU while Battey is also shooting a team-best 37-of-71 (52.1%) from long range, a figure that leads the entire Pac-12, as well.
Last year as a junior, he earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Walker, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season, picked up first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
With 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, he leads Colorado in both categories.
Walker has managed 16 double-doubles so far on the year, leading the Pac-12, while he also leads the conference in total rebounds.
As for Simpson, he averaged 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds for CU this season in 29 games played, 28 of which were off the bench, a performance that earned him one of five spots on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
Arizona pulled off a near complete sweep of the Pac-12's major postseason awards.
Tommy Lloyd earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Wildcats (28-3) to a regular season title in his first year at the helm in Tucson.
Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin was named Player of the Year after averaging 17.3 points per game (second in the league).
His teammate Christian Koloko took home both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year honors. Koloko's 86 blocks lead the Pac-12 and he is averaging 11.8 points per game as a sophomore, up from the 5.3 he averaged last year.
Stanford forward Harrison Ingram captured Freshman of the Year accolades, behind a 10.5-point, 6.6-rebound performance in his first year with the Cardinal, both of which leads all Pac-12 freshmen.
Finally, Arizona sophomore Pelle Larsson was named Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in a key reserve role for the Wildcats.
The Pac-12 Tournament is set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. MST, when No. 8 seed ASU faces No. 9-seeded Stanford.
The Buffaloes, who earned a first-round bye via a top-four finish in the regular season standings, are the No. 4 seed in the Tournament and will play the winner of No. 5 Oregon and No. 12 Oregon State (3:30 p.m. Wednesday) in the quarterfinals round Thursday.
The Buffs vs. the winner of Oregon/OSU will play at 3:30 p.m. MST on Thursday.