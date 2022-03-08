Walker, Battey & Simpson earn Pac-12 honors via the league's coaches

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference released its postseason awards list, as voted by the league's coaches. Colorado senior Evan Battey, sophomore Jabari Walker and freshman K.J. Simpson were all honored.

Evan Battey was named second-team All-Pac-12 and earned an All-Defensive Team honorable mention, while Jabari Walker was named first-team All-Pac-12. K.J. Simpson earned a spot on the All_Freshman team. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Battey was named second-team All-Pac-12 after averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds leading into the conference tournament. His 51% make rate from the floor leads CU while Battey is also shooting a team-best 37-of-71 (52.1%) from long range, a figure that leads the entire Pac-12, as well. Last year as a junior, he earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Walker, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season, picked up first-team All-Pac-12 honors. With 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, he leads Colorado in both categories. Walker has managed 16 double-doubles so far on the year, leading the Pac-12, while he also leads the conference in total rebounds. As for Simpson, he averaged 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds for CU this season in 29 games played, 28 of which were off the bench, a performance that earned him one of five spots on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

