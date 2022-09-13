Memories of Colorado’s worst game last year come are pushed back to the forefront this week as the Buffs hit the road in a few days to take on a Minnesota program that shut them out at home for the first time since 2012.

The rematch comes in Minneapolis on Saturday against a Gophers team that ranks second in college football in rushing through two games, behind only the Air Force team the Buffs got blown out by last week.

All of that is to say there's a reason Minnesota is listed a 27.5-point betting favorite.

“Personally, and I know a lot of the other guys feel the same way, we feel a lot more prepped going against Minnesota,” safety Isaiah Lewis said Tuesday. “Because last year, it’s a Big Ten team and we don’t really see those formations and those size of guys so this time we’re working on formations and we're triggering. We’re looking for the opportunity to kind of get some revenge on Saturday.”

Colorado’s defense will have to pull out all the stops in order to claim any retribution on the Gophers’ dominant rushing offense. This season, Minnesota shutout New Mexico State (38-0) and dominated FCS-level Western Illinois (62-10), averaging 302 rushing yards per game and totaling 12 rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota could get very close to 1,000 rushing yards after Saturday because the Buffs’ run defense is giving up 335 yards per game currently. However, that number is a little inflated by going against Air Force's triple-option challenge last week.

The Gophers pose a more traditional -- yet very significant -- challenge.

“Triple-option you see maybe once, maybe twice a year with a bowl game if you're lucky enough to get there,” linebacker Quinn Perry said. “Going back to a traditional style offense with a lot of running, run game and play-action pass is very comfortable for me.”

Perry led Colorado’s defense against Air Force’s option offense last week with 17 tackles (9 solo), a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Perry is one of the most important assets with his cumulative production against Air Force and TCU, but as seen these past two weeks, the entirety of the defense can’t seem to stop the rush.

Mohamed Ibrahim (262 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 4 TDs) and Treyson Potts (168, 6.2 and 3 TDs) -- who carried the ball 26 times for 121 yards and 3 TDs vs. the Buffs last year -- lead that Gophers rushing attack.

Meanwhile, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, now in his sixth year, completed 11 for 17 passes for 164 yards in the Gophers' 30-0 win at Colorado last year. With that experience, Lewis feels he has a better read on the QB.

“Personally, I can see his tendencies a little bit better,” Lewis said. “Last year I was playing a little bit of a guessing game on what he might do, but I feel a lot more confident on the reads that our coaches have us making and where we need to go to get the ball.”

Lewis and will have to keep watch on Chris Autman-Bell who had 79 yards in last season’s game at Folsom Field and this season he already has 156 receiving yards.

The trends and oddsmakers indicate the adversity will continue for the Buffs this weekend, but Lewis and Perry are hungry to show what the defense is capable of.

“We say everyday we have a championship-level defense,” Perry said.