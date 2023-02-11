The final six games of Colorado’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season were always going to be a grind, with each matchup coming against a team in the top six of the Pac-12 standings and the top 70 of the KenPom.com rankings.

The first of those contests offered a glimpse at just how difficult the next several weeks might be.

Riding whatever momentum they had from comfortable wins last week against Stanford and Cal, the Buffs looked disjointed offensively and below its standards defensively in a 73-62 loss Saturday at Utah.

With the loss, Colorado falls to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Pac-12 play.

As a team, the Buffs shot just 37.1% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range. It marked the fourth time in the past five games that Colorado has shot below 40% overall, yet another metric that embodies what has been a challenging season for an offensively limited roster.

Those struggles started at the top.

The Utes were effective in limiting Colorado standout forward Tristan da Silva, who was held to six points on just three of 12 shooting after spending much of the past month solidifying himself as one of the Pac-12’s best players. Entering Saturday’s matchup, da Silva had five consecutive performances of at least 20 points, a span in which he averaged 23.4 points per game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 of 75).

It was da Silva’s lowest scoring total in a game since finishing with just four points in a Nov. 11 loss at Grambling.

The Buffs’ offensive shortcomings as a team came in what was a relatively clean game, one in which they had only six turnovers, the team’s best mark of the season.

Trailing by six at halftime, 38-32, and with the game still well within its reach, Colorado began to wilt in the crucial opening minutes of the second half.

After a Lawson Lovering layup with 18:03 left got the Buffs within four, 38-34, things unraveled. Utah scored 12 of the game’s next 14 points, a stretch in which the Utes made all six of their field goal attempts and Colorado missed six of its seven.

That spurt would prove to be decisive. The Buffs wouldn’t get within 10 points for the rest of the night.

KJ Simpson led all Colorado players with 14 points while two of his teammates, Julian Hammond and Luke O’Brien, also finished in double figures, scoring 11 and 10, respectively.

Offensively, Utah largely had its way against what is typically a robust Buffs defense, shooting 49.1%, tied for the fifth-best mark of any Colorado opponent this season. That figure included a 55.3% mark inside the 3-point arc, with seven-foot center Branden Carlson, the team’s leading scorer, tallying 17 points on seven-of-13 shooting.

The Buffs will look to rebound from the setback Thursday at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 18-8 this season, with one of those wins coming in a 60-59 thriller against Colorado on Dec. 1.