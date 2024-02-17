The final year of the Pac-12 on the women’s side has provided great matchups between elite teams, and plenty of incredible finishes. Friday night may have been the best of the bunch.

In a game in which its only four lead changes took place all in the final 19 seconds, No. 22 Utah outlasted No. 8 Colorado, 77-76, after Dasia Young rolled in an off-balance floater in the lane as the final buzzer sounded.

The loss evens the season series at 1-1, with both teams protecting their home court. It also brings CU closer to the rest of the Pac-12 in the standings, as a top four seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament is now in jeopardy.

In the first meeting, the Buffs (20-5, 10-4 Pac-12) had success because they made Utah play their type of game. They sped the pace up on both ends and constantly made the Utes’ explosive offense uncomfortable with their pressure.

Friday, it was the complete opposite in the first half. Playing in the cozy confines of the Huntsman Center, Utah (19-7, 9-5 Pac-12) was about as comfortable as you can be. Not only were the Utes able to play on their terms, unlike in the first meeting, but they were destroying the Buffs in areas where they usually excel.

The Utes got in the lane at will in the first quarter, sinking layup after layup while the Buffs’ struggles to finish plays on the other end continued. Colorado hung on in the first, only trailing 23-14 by the end of it, but had already given up 20 points in the paint and were getting dominated on the glass.

The Buffs started the second quarter with a little more urgency, cutting the lead down to seven on a short jumper by Kindyll Wetta, but the Utes quickly took the wind out of their sails once again. Utah answered with a 13-4 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Young and Jenna Johnson to put the Utes up by 16 just before the half.

The Buffs finally buckled down and made some stops before the break, but were unable to capitalize on the other end save for an Aaronette Vonleh jumper in the final seconds, which cut the Utah advantage to 39-24.

Whatever JR Payne’s message was at halftime, the Buffs took it to heart. They didn't make their run right away, but they came out of halftime with much more urgency and better execution on both ends. After Utah raised its lead to as much as 18, the Buffs slowly started to climb back into the game. A 10-2 run from CU, capped by a Jaylyn Sherrod bucket in the lane, cut the Utah lead down to seven as the fourth quarter approached.

However, as it did for most of the night, Lynne Roberts’ group had an answer. Ines Vieira got in the lane and drew two free throws, and then Kennady McQueen knocked down a transition 3 to push the Utes’ lead back to 12 after three quarters.

For the first 5 minutes of the final frame, it appeared that the mountain would be too steep to climb for Payne and company. Colorado continued to play well, but Utah had an answer for seemingly every bucket, taking a 10-point lead into the final media timeout of the night. Then, the chaos began.