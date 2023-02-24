Colorado is usually a competitive team at home, where it is 11-3, but on Thursday, USC came in and “kicked our ass,” head coach Tad Boyle said.

The Buffs claimed the lead for a short five-minute span, but USC routed them the rest of the way as five Trojans finished in double figures. USC shot at an efficient pace, hitting 57% (33-58) of its shots throughout the night.

Colorado didn’t muster up much to contain USC’s high-octane offense.

“I thought our game plan was solid coming in and we didn't execute our game plan for crap,” Boyle said. "… There was no ball-screen defense that we could run against USC. We tried plugging at their place, gave up dunks, tried hard showing tonight, gave up layups at the rim, we tried switching, gave up threes, gave up drives by our bigs. Other people have figured out how .. it's not like USC is God's gift to ball screens but against Colorado they are.”

Jalen Gabbidon and Javon Ruffin came to the court in sweats and a T-shirt, pushing CU’s nine-man rotation down to eight. Quincy Allen emerged as the eighth man on Thursday night, making his first full-game debut.

Allen was ready for the opportunity as Boyle provided advance notice to the CU wing.

“He kind of hinted at it yesterday in practice, but he told me that I was most likely going to go in the half, this morning at shoot around,” Allen said. “I just mentally locked in a little bit more than usual.”

Allen finished with seven points, including two 3-pointers, and four blocks. However, his and the rest of the Buffs’ defense evaporated as the game unfolded.

Colorado appeared to have a chip on its shoulder after its previous fight against USC, but Thursday's game showed no semblance of that game. The Buffs continue to have problems being able to shake their inconsistencies.

“The one thing we know about the 2022-2023 Colorado basketball team through 29 games is, we're not a consistent group,” Boyle said. “The two USC games are the epitome of that, but we've proven that through 29 games, that's just who we are. But on any given night, we can beat anybody. We've proven that, so, I guess you take the good with the bad.”

Tristan da Silva, one of the Pac-12’s best shooters, was absent offensively most of the evening. He only recorded six points and four rebounds. An off night coupled with USC’s scouting report, put da Silva in a less than productive position.

“Coach [Chris] Capko had the scout and did a great job of scheming da Silva out,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said. “We switched things around in this game. I give our guys credit.”

On offense, USC’s Kobe Johnson (6 of 9 from the field) and Boogie Ellis (7 of 16) shared a good portion of that credit, hitting a combined 36 points.

Simpson (18) and Luke O’Brien (12) were the only Buffs to finish in double-digits. Simpson had an electrifying assist to Lawson Lovering after CU hit three consecutive threes in the second half. However, after that run Colorado continued to fall flat.