ORLANDO -- The Under Armour Next All-America Game week has concluded, with more than 100 of the nation's top prospects taking part in the national event to conclude their high school football career. The Rivals team was on hand for every workout and the game itself on Wednesday evening and we begin looking back on all that went down with some virtual hardware to hand out.

The Alpha: CB Ellis Robinson

What more can be said here? There wasn't much of a debate for CB1 in the Rivals rankings coming into the week and there is zero doubt about the position coming out of the time in Orlando. Robinson has much of everything one could want in a modern cover corner. He is incredibly long, confident, physical, savvy and he has supreme ball skills as showcased on a variety of interceptions throughout the practice sessions. The Georgia Bulldog freshman made play after play against all of the elite pass catchers he faced, just like we saw over the last couple of years at IMG Academy and during the 7-on-7 circuit. Don't be surprised when he hears his name called upon this fall for Kirby Smart and company.

Walk it, talk it: DL David Stone

David Stone

This award goes to the player who let onlookers and opponents know he was about to do damage before doing the actual damage. There was a different edge to the five-star Oklahoma signee all week long and he backed it up at every chance, not only cementing his status as the nation's top defensive tackle projection, but giving way to the question as to whether or not Stone should be considered the top overall defensive recruit in 2024. He has a great inside-out frame at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds or so, able to beat bigger blockers with quickness or smaller ones with sheer power. Good length and college-ready technique round out his game, but it's his intensity and motor that make him an issue for every offensive snap. Stone was one of the few prospects who excelled every day in workouts and carried it into the game itself, scoring multiple stops and quarterback hurries to wrap up his impressive prep career.

Not of this planet: WR Cam Coleman

This is pretty self-explanatory. The athlete who drew the most audible reaction from onlookers this week was the Auburn wide receiver signee and top 10 overall recruit, another who backed up the lofty ranking and then some. Coleman skied for an absurd catch just about every session, including one-handed snags, and he did so while defenders were draped all over him more times than not. The five-star has the ideal frame and muscular build for an alpha, WR1 type and he did not back down from competition all week long. It would be a borderline shocker if Coleman did not make an instant impact on the Plains under Hugh Freeze in 2024.

Lightning in a bottle: WR Jonathan Paylor

The most explosive prospect through practices and the game looked to be the NC State signee, though many made it a close call in this elite wide receiver group. Paylor is compact, yet broad, making for head-turning acceleration and top speed all together, and it caused a lot of gaps between him and defensive backs when the coaches allowed him to open up. The Rivals100 recruit isn't just a burner, though, as he showed the ability to set up defenders with powerful cuts to work underneath when they played for the deep ball. Like we saw with Kevin Concepcion in 2023, Paylor should get plenty of freshman touches for Dave Doeren in 2024.

Young and in charge: WR Ryan Williams

Still more than a month shy of his 17th birthday after reclassifying from the 2025 class to 2024, you wouldn't know it watching the Alabama commitment work at wide receiver. Williams has this confidence and polish about him that few older recruits possess, and it oozes on the field regardless of setting. There wasn't a better route-runner during the week and Williams finished with his hands despite contact on several occasions. It isn't easy to find a hole in the reigning Alabama Mr. Football's game and that may still be the case in college despite his youth. Auburn and Texas are still vying for the five-star's signature despite the longstanding pledge to Nick Saban and company.

Bull market: DL Dominick McKinley

Entering the week, most of the conversation around the Louisiana native was about his recruitment, considering he remains unsigned. But even after a New Year's flip from Texas A&M to LSU, McKinley's game was the talk exiting UA week because of his easy winning on the defensive interior. The new Tiger commitment flips the switch like no other when he steps onto the field, working dominance from a physical standpoint with a side of technique. McKinley put multiple blockers on their behind during the week, but also won with finesse when opponents expected the bull rush. Five stars are likely on the way for arguably the most dominant performer of the week.

Edge of greatness: DE Jordan Ross

The Brick Wall: OL Eugene Brooks

Eugene Brooks

It's one thing to win one-on-one reps in a controlled setting, it's another to dominate defensive linemen on a loaded roster and we saw both sides of the spectrum from Brooks. The Oklahoma signee may not have lost a rep during padded competition during the work week, even posting up multiple defenders with one hand in the process. In the trenches, he drew a lot of 'who is that?' from onlookers after registering easy wins against higher-ranked opponents. Brooks looks like an early contributor in the Sooners' venture into the SEC.

Mighty Mite(s): WR Mario Craver, DB Ryan Mack

A lot of expectation was met this week in Orlando but there was of course plenty of surprise along the way. Both Craver (Mississippi State) and Mack (Miami) entered as high three-stars looking to prove they belong and all they did was stamp that they belonged at every chance, from practice to the game itself. Craver cut up defenders like few wide receivers could as a route-runner, showcasing true speed along the way. It showed in the game with the longest play from scrimmage in his 51-yard touchdown catch and run. Mack is known for his maturity and instincts, but he played physical football despite his slender frame and flashed dominance in covering this elite wide receiver corps. During the game, he nearly notched an interception in addition to leading all players with three pass breakups, truly a fitting cap to his week of work.

Mr. Consistency: DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell

While fellow Texas safety signee Xavier Filsaime may have clinched a strong bump in the rankings in Orlando, Johnson-Rubell was all over the place in a good way. He was able to make considerable plays in coverage against tight ends and slots during the week and made a strong impact in the game as well, all showcasing an overall skill set that will complement the rest of what is one of the nation's best secondary hauls in what is headed to Austin. Johnson-Rubell flashed in the game with a tackle for loss that covered a lot of ground and he also got his hands on a football for a near interception. Whether at safety, nickel or a combination, his versatility will strengthen the future of the Longhorns defense.

Lunch Pail: LB Myles Graham

Myles Graham

Evident through the week and especially during the game itself, Florida is getting an instant-impact potential linebacker in the legacy standout. Graham racked up tackles with his diagnostic and reaction ability in the game, securing a game-high five solo tackles. After showcasing great speed and range in coverage, he broke off on one assignment to attack the passer and registered a sack. Graham also flashed some pop in a tackle for loss on Wednesday night, too. The explosiveness, vision and consistent tackling ability could be just what the doctor ordered in Gainesville after transition at the position.

Stick 'em: WR Chanz Wiggins

Chanz Wiggins

A blue-chipper on Rivals coming in, Wiggins impressed onlookers from the jump based on his towering WR1 type frame and build. Once the pads came on the impression grew stronger, as the Virginia Tech signee showcased a complete skill set as a rock solid route runner, but it was his finishing ability that will likely allow for a rise in expectation in Blacksburg. Wiggins plucked the ball in the air away from his body and showcased great tracking ability along the way, including during the game Wednesday evening when he made a diving contested grab down the field for 37 yards. He can work tough routes and win against physical defenders, and he can go up and get it in the red zone, too.

Rocket arm: QB DJ Lagway

Quarterbacks of course dominated much of the conversation throughout the week but there was an undeniable between the passers on hand – Lagway's arm talent is very apparent. The ball can jump off of his hands like no other player in attendance, whether in the pocket and especially while working off script. It showed during his limited time in the game, too, getting power on passes without both of his feet set on multiple occasions. He may be just as known for his ability to move the chains with his legs, but once the mechanics tighten up Lagway's arm will capture more of the story in Gainesville.

The cover-up: CB Ify Obidegwu

Ify Obidegwu

A pick-six in the game, many more during practices and seemingly scores of pass breakups along the way – Oregon is getting a ready-made pass defender in Obidegwu. The 6-foot-2 talent made expected plays at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point with his frame, but it was his anticipation, instincts and speed that flashed all week long in making him look like the perfect fit in a Dan Lanning defense. The blue-chipper comes out of his break better than expected for a prospect of his size and route combinations simply didn't make him bite like it did other defenders, a nod to his experience against national competition leading up to this point. Throw in good, long speed and Obidegwu looks like an ideal boundary cover corner fit for Big Ten football.

Mr. Personality: OT Jordan Seaton

