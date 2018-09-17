CUSportsNation.com

Colorado football fans have probably heard by now just how incredible Phillip Lindsay has been through two weeks for the Denver Broncos. The biggest surprise here isn't that he's the 1st undrafted player in the NFL history with 100+ scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. The surprise is still that he went undrafted. Lindsay ran for 107 yards on 14 carries in a 20-19 win against Oakland on Sunday.

Check out some of the best tweets about the Buffs' former star running back below.

Wilmer impressed with Boulder; talks Colorado official visit

PROMO: 50% off first year of annual subscription