CUSportsNation.com

Twitter world erupts over Phillip Lindsay
Colorado football fans have probably heard by now just how incredible Phillip Lindsay has been through two weeks for the Denver Broncos. The biggest surprise here isn't that he's the 1st undrafted player in the NFL history with 100+ scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. The surprise is still that he went undrafted. Lindsay ran for 107 yards on 14 carries in a 20-19 win against Oakland on Sunday.
Check out some of the best tweets about the Buffs' former star running back below.
💯💯💯@I_CU_boy adds another historic night to his young career » https://t.co/ngRe4aIiWb pic.twitter.com/SLm8YeXG4S— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 17, 2018
We tried to tell you 😉 #ProBuffs pic.twitter.com/XUO2FJZGhf— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 17, 2018
Broncos’ rookie RB Phillip Lindsay, who had had 111 total yards today during Denver’s 20-19 win against Oakland, became the first undrafted player in NFL history to record at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two career games. pic.twitter.com/96rEQlk8r8— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018
Better question: Where was the NFL on this guy after all Phillip Lindsay accomplished at CU? He wasn't even invited to the Combine, and he wasn't drafted. https://t.co/IRlRcqlMoJ— Evan Silva (@evansilva) September 16, 2018
Phillip Lindsay: pic.twitter.com/U3GPYkmwuK— Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) September 16, 2018
The 53-yard run by rookie RB @I_CU_boy was the Broncos' longest since Justin Forsett's 64-yard run vs OAK (1/1/17) and was the team's 4th-longest in the last 10 years.— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 16, 2018
Yeah so Phillip Lindsay has gone from UDFA to the Broncos top back. Incredible, improbable rise.— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 16, 2018
Your Week 2 rushing leaders:— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 17, 2018
Matt Breida
Phillip Lindsay
Tevin Coleman
Joe Mixon
Austin Ekeler
Phillip Lindsay's quickness is insane. Watch how fast he changes his speed and direction. pic.twitter.com/IKzSJhMf11— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2018
Every Broncos starter on the offensive line except Jared Veldheer (concussion) played all 66 snaps.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2018
Other snap counts ...
WRs
Demaryius Thomas - 59
Courtland Sutton - 54
Emmanuel Sanders - 54
RBs
Phillip Lindsay - 28
Devontae Booker - 22
Royce Freeman - 16
#NFL rushing leaders:— WBG84 (@WBG84) September 17, 2018
Matt Breida - 184 (Undrafted)
Joe Mixon - 179 (48th pick)
Phillip Lindsay - 178 (Undrafted)
Lamar Miller - 166 (97th pick)
James Conner - 152 (105th pick) #GiantsPride
Oakland Raiders (19) at Denver Broncos (20)— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018
A week after getting just 1 catch against the Rams, Amari Cooper drops 10-116 on the Broncos. Ok. The coaster continues.
Phillip Lindsay is no fluke and not going anywhere. The Broncos should be viewed as a pure committee backfield.
WATCH: Highlights from Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay’s first two weeks in the NFL https://t.co/rANv4JOo12 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/mVRB0aMnIj— E-Denver Broncos (@e_broncos) September 17, 2018
My guy... Let's Ride 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) September 17, 2018
.@Terrell_Davis for No. 30 for the @Broncos during his @ProFootballHOF career, so why did he give rookie RB @I_CU_Boy the OK to wear it this season? pic.twitter.com/udPC08OobA— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 14, 2018
30-30 Vision 👀 @broncos game time @I_CU_boy #broncos #broncoscountry— Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) September 16, 2018
pc: @25_highlights pic.twitter.com/cqFa6KyrXa