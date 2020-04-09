Not even a full 24 hours after Colorado got a boost to its Class of 2020 via a commitment from Jabari Walker , the Buffs got some more good news, as Jeriah Horne , a 6-foot-7 forward who played the last three seasons at Tulsa announced he was joining CU as a graduate transfer.

I am honored to announce that for my last basketball season I will be joining the Colorado Buffaloes. A big S/O to my family, friends, coaches, and, most importantly, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my birthday. Go Buffs!!💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/QOVId6tbpt

Last Thursday, Horne, who has an undergraduate degree already from Tulsa, announced he'd be hitting the transfer portal. Colorado was a school named to have reached out to him shortly thereafter, in addition to Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and other.

Horne originally signed to Nebraska's Class of 2016 coming out of high school but transferred to Tulsa. This past season, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

After sitting out the 2017-18 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, Horne in his first season with Tulsa averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He recently told Rivals' Eric Bossi he was looking to go somewhere that could further polish his abilities.

“I know I need to continue with player development. I made great strides at Tulsa and I am looking forward to making more," said Horne. "I have one more year to become the player I've always known I can be. I'm ready to go in and work as hard as I can to improve all the areas that aren't necessarily my strengths."

Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes will look to provide a culture where Horne can do just that.

Horne will be immediately eligible to play in 2020-21 and along with Walker, joins 2020 signees and soon-to-be true freshmen guards Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford as CU's incoming additions for the upcoming campaign.

With Tyler Bey more than likely headed to the NBA and with recent transfer decisions coming in from Daylen Kountz and Jakub Dombek, Boyle has moved quickly to utilize some newly freed up scholarships.

If McKinley Wright IV does indeed decide to return to Colorado for his senior season, Boyle will have one final open scholarship for 2020-21 to use.