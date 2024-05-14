The all-important June official visit season is nearly upon us and that means a lot of committed prospects will rethink their pledges. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at eight top 100 prospects who could end up elsewhere.

USC fans might feel more heartened by Lewis’ longstanding commitment after Georgia was basically eliminated after the Bulldogs took a commitment from four-star QB Ryan Montgomery, but a big month of visits is still coming up. The Carrollton, Ga., standout will see Indiana in a couple weeks mainly because of his relationship with position coach Tino Sunseri, along with Auburn, Colorado and Alabama. He’ll be back at USC early in the month. Some still believe Lewis won’t end up with the Trojans, but it would be a big surprise now since Georgia looks to be off the table.

The five-star receiver has said numerous times that he’s locked in with LSU but two programs in particular are not giving up – and it’s worth watching. No team is recruiting elite receivers better than Ohio State and the Duncanville, Texas, standout continues to show interest in the Buckeyes. Texas would be the other one since it’s closer to home and the offense is perfectly suited for Moore’s abilities. LSU still looks very strong, but others haven’t backed off.

After surprisingly flipping from Georgia to USC in March, the first call he got was from coach Kirby Smart, who didn’t try to convince him to flip back but slowly started the recruiting process again and worked to get Terry back in Athens. That was a brilliant move by Georgia’s coach as there is history of players from the state of Georgia coming out to USC, loving it but eventually deciding that playing for the Bulldogs would be the right move. We’ll see if Terry decides the same.

Three days before Christmas, Thomas committed to Florida State and it looked like the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star interior offensive lineman was done with recruiting. Thomas loves coach Mike Norvell and position coach Alex Atkins but there’s no question Florida continues to intrigue Thomas and his mother (who is heavily involved in the recruitment). Some are sure the Gators have a real chance to flip him. The UF coaching staff is a big selling point for the five-star, but if there’s another disappointing season in Gainesville, how will that affect his recruitment heading to signing day?

The high four-star quarterback has been committed to Texas since June and has shown no serious indications he’s thinking about flipping despite numerous visits elsewhere, so this is still looking very good for Texas. The question is if the Longhorns’ staff thinks Duncanville QB Keelon Russell is too good to pass up and they decide to offer, it would be fully expected that Russell would flip from SMU. If that happens what would Lacey’s backup plan be? Auburn? Alabama Would this reopen everything for him?

There was so much talk about Auburn and Florida State in Henderson’s recruitment that it was a little lost that the four-star running back from Elba, Ala., had developed such a strong relationship with position coach Ja’Juan Seider at Penn State as Henderson committed to the Nittany Lions last month. The four-star also loves the opportunity there and the running back tradition in Happy Valley. But as signing day gets closer and closer, will the draw to stay home be too great?

USC did a phenomenal job earlier in the spring of getting elite prospects from the Southeast to come visit and commit, as Stubbs was one of them along with Terry and four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson. The question now is whether the Trojans can keep them and get them signed in December. The four-star defensive back from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin had talked up Florida so much early in his recruitment and now he’s proven to be one of the best safeties in the country. So all those Southeast powers are not going to let him go cross-country easily.

