CUSportsNation - Tuesday practice notes: o-line position battles and preparation for UCLA

Karl Dorrell joined reporters a bit ago following Colorado's Tuesday morning practice and had a couple of key updates, personnel-wise, to provide as the Buffs inch closer to their Nov. 7 season-opening contest vs. UCLA.

"We have some guys that we think are going to help us and play for us in some top reserve positions," Dorrell said. "Kanan Ray is a critical guy who’s a really good players for us. He’ll be in there playing and we have a number of young guys who are really stepping up and doing some nice things, too, but I think the offensive line has done a really nice job.”

Sophomore Kanan Ray , who appears to have slid into the No. 2 roster spot at right guard for Colorado, was nonetheless evaluated positively by Dorrell after Tuesday's sessions.

Junior Colby Pursell , not in a surprise move by any stretch of the imagination, will remain tapped as the team's starting center.

"Our front five, between ( Casey ) Roddick at right guard and Frank Fillip there at (right) tackle and then on the left side with Will Sherman and Kary ( Kutsch ) — those guys have been working really, really well together," Dorrell said. "That’s really the group we’re looking at right now."

On that second note, Dorrell indicated that the Buffs' offensive line essentially has been set.

In other, more concise words, while position battles are still raging — most notably at quarterback — other battles at this point in time have all but seen a winner declared.

Kutsch, the lone senior for CU on the o-line, received high praise from Dorrell for how he's looked in camp to date, while Pursell, whom position coach Mitch Rodrigue mentioned recently was a bit banged up, also looks to be doing OK in the health department.

“I do like our offensive line and where they’re at right now," Dorrell said. "We have Kary — I think he’s done a tremendous job as out left guard and has played that most of his career. I think he’s had an excellent camp."

"He looks great, he’s strong and is great shape — we’re glad that he’s having a really good camp. He looks like a night and day player from what he was, last year to this year. Colby (Pursell) at center is doing a nice job and is staying healthy."

While there aren't many question marks left with respect to the offensive line, there are at: quarterback, outside linebacker and cornerback, for starters.

Dorrell said that on Tuesday, he began the initial transition towards more game planning and general game prep for UCLA while noting that the Buffs do have additional work to do and questions to answer on an internal note.

Per Dorrell, full offense and defensive implementation will ultimately be contingent on he and his coaches identifying as quickly as possible who the final pieces to CU's starting lineup will be.

“We’re still working on tailoring our offense and defense to our people," Dorrell said. "In doing that, we’re still making the (game prep) introductions and looking at certain aspects of what UCLA has done in the past to try to get some work done from that standpoint. By no means are we out of training amp, we’re still working through training camp and doing stuff against each other."

With the NCAA providing a blanket opportunity for student-athletes to return next year without burning away any eligibility in 2020, Dorrell will have to wait and see who amongst his corps of nine scholarship seniors may return in 2021.

He can certainly anticipate at least a few doing so. But more importantly, Dorrell now has a chance to get his incoming class of freshmen, as well as younger depth pieces, as acclimated to playing Pac-12 football as possible, and cost-free at that.

“Right now, it is kind of a free period of time to get some work done to try to develop your depth to try to win games," he said. "We’re trying to do all of things and there’s going to be some freshmen that can help us this fall that we’re counting on to be a factor for us. I know they’ll be a factor for us in 2021, as well."

"It is an opportune time to get the depth of your program a chance to get some game reps and build off that for their future.”