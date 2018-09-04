CUSportsNation.com

In case you've been sleeping under the rock, the Colorado Buffaloes are facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend in Lincoln.

The Nebraska rivalry returning was a hot topic for Buff fans during the offseason, and it was the same for the players. The Buffs are really hyped up for Saturday.

"They are excited about playing this game, there's no doubt," CU Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "They heard about it since the last game of last season was over. I think everybody has been talking about this game all the time. I tried to temper it going into last week's game, but the buzz has been around, which is exciting for our players and our program.

"We're excited about going to play in Lincoln. They do understand the intensity as best as they can at this point, but they'll understand it when we get there for sure."

The Cornhuskers' starting quarterback will be Adrian Martinez, who is a true freshman. He was ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and was the No. 98 overall player according to Rivals.com.

"We saw him play in high school and he was a heck of a player, Martinez was," MacIntyre said. "He's a really good athlete that can do a lot of different things."

To try to prepare for Nebraska, the CU staff obviously hasn't been able to watch any 2018 game film of the Cornhuskers as the Akron game was cancelled on Saturday. So the Buffs have been watching tape from UCF, which was Scott Frost's program last year, and have watched Nebraska's spring game as well.

"It's a little bit of an unknown," MacIntyre said. "They'll always have a few new wrinkles and things that they do. Scott Frost and Troy Walters (offensive coordinator) are excellent offensive coaches, and I know they'll do really well with what their young men can do.

"It's really tough without any game tape. We are going off the assumptions that it's going to be similar to Central Florida but we prepare for everything."

MacIntyre added more thoughts about Nebraska's offense:

"Their offense is very dynamic, going against it a little bit at Oregon," he said. "It has a lot of Chip Kelly emphasis in it. I can see some things that Troy Walters brings too, knowing old Oregon film and what they're doing now. Their quarterback they had at UCF is really a Houdini, he's amazing. They were able to let him get out and make plays and I think they'll do the same with Martinez.

"Controlling the quarterback will be tough. They have a lot of motion, a lot of movement. On defense we have to be able to handle the motion and line correctly so they don't crease you with a dive or a quarterback pull. There's a lot of option emphasis in their offense, which goes back to Scott Frost's days as an option quarterback. They do a great job with what they do offensively."