CUSportsNation.com

The Pac-12 conference schedule is a grind. There's no doubt about that. Colorado has to face foes like Utah, USC, and Arizona State year in and year out, but this season, those won't be the biggest rivalry games for the Buffs.

They'll be right at the beginning of the season when they face off against Colorado State and Nebraska. The Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Rams is of course this Friday, and the Nebraska game is on September 8.

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre is looking forward to starting the season off with those foes.

"It's exciting for us, since last season ended and everybody realized that we were going to play our two biggest rivals back-to-back," MacIntyre said. "I guess you could say there's always a buzz about the CSU game, but now it's kind of a double-buzz all the time. It makes it special. Our guys understand that and I think that's pushed them, because everywhere they go they hear about the CSU game and our next game."

Obviously, most of the talk right now is about Colorado State. There will be plenty of Nebraska talk next week.

Quarterback Steven Montez spoke about the rivalry at Colorado's Tuesday press conference, and admitted that the two schools don't have much love for each other.

"It is just another game," he said. "I know CSU doesn't like us, and I don't think we like them anymore than they like us. We are just going to go out there and play a good game, and I think that is how it is for everybody. There are no friends in football, and once you get on that field you are enemies. You have to go at them and give it your best shot, and that is what we're going to do."

