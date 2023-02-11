Colorado's Tristan da Silva is 'reaping the rewards' of his years of work
Junior forward Tristan da Silva is hitting numbers Colorado basketball has not witnessed in years.
On Sunday, he became the first Buff since Josh Scott in the 2015-2016 season to record his fifth consecutive 20-point game as well as the first CU player to reach 10 games with at least 20 points in a single season since Derrick White in the 2016-2017 season.
Head coach Tad Boyle placed high expectations on da Silva this season after the departure of sophomore forward Jabari Walker, who left the Buffs to pursue the NBA. Without Walker and big man Evan Battey, da Silva inherited much of their offensive and defensive duties to help maintain remnants of last season’s success.
Along with the rest of the team, da Silva experienced his own growing pains this season. However, the last five games presented a more efficient and consistent side of his game as he hit 59% overall (44 for 75) and 61% from three (14 for 23).
“I said this publicly, and I said it to [da Silva], ‘Jabari Walker’s early entry into the NBA hurt this program,’” Boyle said. “There’s no doubt about that. Combine that with the graduation of Evan Battey, one of our all time greatest Buffs of all time. Maybe in my mind, I’m thinking this team should stay at those standards and the reality is we weren’t ready for that early.
