The roster turnover for new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continued on Saturday, the first day of the spring edition of the transfer portal window, as a trio of defensive backs - Dylan Dixson , Keyshon Mills , and Nikko Reed - all officially entered the portal.

Dixson and Mills were both part of the Buffaloes 2022 recruiting class. Reed was a year older, signing with Colorado in 2021.

Of the three, Reed has the most college experience, appearing 21 games throughout his two seasons with the program. This past season, he tallied 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sacks, and two interceptions for the Buffaloes.

Dixson appeared in three games as a true freshman this past season while Mills redshirted.