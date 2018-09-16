CUSportsNation.com

Travon McMillian's coming out party vs New Hampshire
In Travon McMillian's first game as a CU Buff, he ran for 103 yards, and 49 yards of those yards came on one carry for a touchdown. He struggled the following week against Nebraska as the Cornhuskers were extremely aggressive stopping the run.
Against New Hampshire in a 45-14 CU victory, McMillian had a big, bounceback performance. He ran for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns, and his 75-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter tied for the 22nd-longest rush in CU history.
"I put in a lot of hard work this offseason to try and have a really consistent year," McMillian said. "It is good that I have been consistent this year, but I am going to keep trying to get better throughout practice each and every day. I am going to remain humble and keep working."
"He played really well against CSU and had a couple good runs last week against Nebraska," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said of McMillian. "He’s a really good football player that the team has gotten to know and like. He’s very humble and is a team player. He’s going to have a few more big games for us this year, and he’s going to need to for us to be successful."
