Travis Hunter thriving as his focus shifts to wide receiver this spring
Rated as the nation’s No.1 prospect and cornerback in 2021, Travis Hunter is fully embracing his opportunity at wide receiver as he begins the next phase of his career at Colorado. And, judging by testaments from the Buffs coaches this spring, there isn’t much the versatile Jackson State transfer can’t do.
Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis described Hunter as, “one of the freakiest athletes on any field he’s ever stepped on,” and, “as good a player coming out of high school as there was in the country,” defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said on March 20.
Hunter, who is widely regarded as the top transfer this offseason, has shown his talent this spring at a more or less unfamiliar position. He played wide receiver at times with the Tigers, recording 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns, but injuries hindered him from reaching his full potential.
“I wanted to play as much as I can [last year] so I just came in and did what I had to do,” Hunter said on Thursday. “Now, I’m trying to get back 100 percent healthy so I can be able to play the best season in my college career right now.”
Hunter doesn’t feel 100 percent at this point in time, but, “I’m getting there. I’m getting back to 100 percent,” he said.
However from glimpses at practice, it doesn’t appear like much is hindering his game. Wednesday, he pulled in a collection of passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders while running quick routes and challenging the Buffs’ secondary.
Showing results at receiver has been a byproduct of one, his gifts, and, two, being surrounded by many familiar faces that also made the move from JSU to CU, specifically at QB. Sanders and Hunter have shown themselves to be an explosive duo this spring.
Wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone also plays a role in that JSU continuity as he previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Jackson. The new offense possesses some elements of that Air Raid scheme Bartolone inherited from the late Mike Leach at Washington State, but overall Colorado’s system is presenting many components.
