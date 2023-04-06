Rated as the nation’s No.1 prospect and cornerback in 2021, Travis Hunter is fully embracing his opportunity at wide receiver as he begins the next phase of his career at Colorado. And, judging by testaments from the Buffs coaches this spring, there isn’t much the versatile Jackson State transfer can’t do.

Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis described Hunter as, “one of the freakiest athletes on any field he’s ever stepped on,” and, “as good a player coming out of high school as there was in the country,” defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said on March 20.

Hunter, who is widely regarded as the top transfer this offseason, has shown his talent this spring at a more or less unfamiliar position. He played wide receiver at times with the Tigers, recording 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns, but injuries hindered him from reaching his full potential.

“I wanted to play as much as I can [last year] so I just came in and did what I had to do,” Hunter said on Thursday. “Now, I’m trying to get back 100 percent healthy so I can be able to play the best season in my college career right now.”

Hunter doesn’t feel 100 percent at this point in time, but, “I’m getting there. I’m getting back to 100 percent,” he said.