Here's everything that head coach Deion Sanders said after CU's 28-16 loss to UCLA:

Opening Statement: “First and foremost, great game by the UCLA Bruins. I adore their head coach tremendously, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He’s a great coach, I’m glad we finally got our contest over so I can call him and get advice from time to time. We discussed that before the game and after the game. He’s one of the real ones, he’s one of the good ones, and he knows what he’s doing, so I can gain a lot from him. Today, we played our butts off. I’m proud of the kids, I really am proud of these young men. They hung in there as long as they could. Offensively, we gotta improve, you see that. Our quarterback is taking a beating. He got an injection at halftime, I probably shouldn’t tell you that but you know I’m 100,just to block all the pain, so I’ll give him the next few days off so he can at least be mobile because I know when that block is off he’s gonna feel it. Tonight, we gotta do a better job of protecting him, running the football, I know we had a couple linemen go down but it’s no excuses, it’s gotta be next man up. We gotta have enough depth to accomplish the goals that we set out to accomplish. Special teams, Mata was terrific. Mata was unbelievable. He is who he is, so that’s a highlight of special teams, and they covered tremendously well as well. Defensively, we fought our butts off. We made some key mistakes when Shilo went out. He’s one of the main communicators on the back end, that was a tremendous blow for us because he’s one of the leaders on the backside of the defense and he’s the enforcer. He’s the dawg back there. And I don’t complain about official calls because those guys have the toughest job in the country to me, that the game is going so fast and they have to make a call even though they have an opportunity for instant replay, but the catch on the sideline and the targeting on Shilo, I’m still questioning those things. But it is what it is. I think they had a tremendous bearing on the outcome of the game because we lose a safety of that caliber, we lose the quarterback of the defense, that’s a tremendous blow. And that play on the sideline, I think that was a third down, we’d have been off the field as well. So, we’ve gotta do a lot better, not only offensively, defensively, as well as coaching the game. And I take full responsibility for that. I gotta address those issues that we’re having as well. Let’s go.”

On the struggles of the offensive line: “Depth. Not only depth, killer instinct, want, desire, will, athleticism. The hardest thing to acquire is linemen, so when people have a good one you rarely see linemen jump and go to different schools. I think we have some guys that it’s gonna be good with a little seasoning. But overall, we just don’t have the fight or the passion to do what we wanna do. I’m a little biased cause I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country. I don’t think any other quarterback could put up with stand and deliver like ours do, week in and week out, and taking the beating that he’s taking. We gotta address that. We gotta address that scheme-wise, we gotta address that functionally, what we have on the line, and we just gotta do a better job. We really do.”

On what aspect of the offensive line has to improve: “The line. The line has to improve. It ain’t no aspect. The line has to improve.”

On the pass-heavy playcalling: “Well it’s a struggle to run the ball. It’s a struggle to run the ball. And we gotta figure that out because now you’re one-dimensional, and it’s easy to stop a team when they’re one-dimensional. And that’s who we are at this point in time.”

On committing to the run game: “I think we committed to it on first down and it was 2nd-and-15. Those are the type of things you don’t want to do and get behind the eight ball. First downs are so vital. First downs are everything. First downs, when we held them statistically on first down, it was hard for them to move the ball. When we’re getting negative yards on first down, that’s a tremendous loss. Because now you know you’re gonna throw the ball on second down and they’re calling their defense pertaining to that loss.”

On the big picture of keeping Shedeur healthy: “The big picture is you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly.”

On Travis Hunter’s performance: “Travis is Travis. I keep telling you that. He’s the one kid, not the one kid there’s multiple kids, I don’t concern myself about their play and their attitude. Travis is gonna bounce back, and I knew he was gonna bounce back. You know, he was coming off of injury and he was taking the offensive side of the ball a lot more seriously than he was taking the defensive side of the ball when he first came back, and he just had to reset, because he didn’t go home on the break. He stayed, worked out, trained, got his feet up under him and watched film intently and studied the little things. So he was prepared and ready today, and he gave you a Travis Hunter performance.”

On what he said to Shilo after the targeting call: “He’s gotta keep it low. Just keep it low. If you keep it low, there’s no question. I believe that he was not at fault because he turned his shoulder. He always does, he knows how to hit. And I told him I’m proud of him. He was having a heck of a game. He was being dominant on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m just proud of him. I’m sorry this transpired but I’m proud of his effort. I don’t ask my kids to be the best on the field, I ask them to give their best. And he gave us his best.”

On recruiting the Los Angeles area: “It’s a lot of hotbed of talent everywhere. I pay attention to all areas. I pay attention to all kids. I don’t just target one area although I love Florida, y’all know that, I’m from Florida and I like Florida dawgs because that's where I come from. But it’s hotbeds everywhere, but I mean you have a plethora of people, teams looking and seeking those kids as well. Everybody knows we ain’t hard to find.”

On Shedeur’s injury: “I don’t know, he’s hurt. He’s hurt everywhere. Trust me.”

On striving for bowl eligibility and defensive mistakes: “We don’t give a damn about no bowl, we’re trying to win. Period. Like, we’re not saying ‘oh, we’ve gotta go to a bowl’, we’re trying to win. Period. And I think we proved that, first half, second half. I know we came back and gave up an explosion as soon as the second half commenced but the young men played a heck of a game. They really did. They played their butts off. A lot of the mistakes we made, we know that we can do better than that. They forced them, but we made tremendous mistakes defensively that enabled them to do what they did. But overall, I think that was an improvement. What were we penalty-wise? How many penalties? 7-for-60? That’s a tremendous improvement from last game, I mean we harped on that all week long, so I think we made tremendous strides in that aspect.”

On not going for two after the last touchdown: “Well, you don’t really go for two until you have to. Once you get to that point, you do what you have to do, but until you get to that, you don’t take those chances at all. Whatsoever.”

On teaching the players and the future of the team: “Well we’re always coaching and we’re always teaching. I mean, that’s what we do and every game teaches a tremendous lesson. Every day of life teaches a tremendous lesson. So I think they’re learning at a fast pace, because unlike many other first-year coach-led teams, there’s a tremendous expectation for us, and we would love to meet those expectations. I think we were close. We were close. I mean, we did some wonderful things. You can see what we have and what we’re building and you can see the need. So, just like recruits, you don’t think they’re watching TV and they see the needs that we have? It’s very easy to understand, this is what we need, and this is the type of quarterback that we have. So I’m happy with what I see for the future. I really am. I know we got our butts kicked, we lost today, but I’m happy with what I see in the future because you can see how close we are to being what we desire to be.”

On what can be done formation-wise to help the offensive line: “We can all say what coulda or shoulda or woulda, but you know there’s a defense over there that’s studying and preparing for us each week. And they have these type of weapons, you gotta still understand, we played against one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 and in the country today. And we came out and went right down the field, and we didn’t get six we got three, and we came back and got another three. So we showed some things that we could do. The consistency just isn’t there at this point because of the lack of talent at certain positions.”

On how well Shedeur has played: “Well, I can’t sit up here and elaborate on how well, statistically you can see how well he’s doing. I don’t know who else that they have in these Heisman balloting and running that takes the abuse that he takes and gets back up. I don’t know if any of these guys can stand and deliver every week like he does with the same stress, same stress that he delivers from. So I’m proud of him, not just as a father but as a coach. I’m proud of his strides and what he’s doing and what he’s seeing.”

On the biggest challenge of Travis Hunter playing both ways: “Probably the conditioning part, but Travis never tires. The conditioning part and the physicality of it.”

On the defense forcing four turnovers: “Well it’s tremendous. You gotta understand I’m, you know, somebody said I’m not as critical as Coach Kelly because I hear the calls going in and I know what the guy’s supposed to do. You know, when he makes a call, that guy is supposed to do that, and sometimes that does not happen. I’m tremendously ecstatic about what we accomplished in the turnover aspect of everything, but we still made little mistakes. We harped on first down shot down. First down, they take a shot. We did talk about that all week. We even showed them a consistency of plays that we’ve given up on first down. Explosives, 20 yards or more, and it was a multitude of them that happened on first downs. And I’ll be darned, we come out and first down they take a shot, and they hit it. After we’ve gone over that over and over and over and over. But I mean, we live and learn.”

On the record attendance at UCLA: “I wanna set record numbers of winning. I do. I admire the fans and they came out and did a wonderful job in packing the stadium and selling out the stadium. What is it, eight consecutive sellouts? Yeah, I mean I’m ecstatic about that but I would love to be on the winning end of those sellouts. I really, truly would. That would be phenomenal.”

On the message at halftime: “It was rough. It was rough. I don’t recall everything I said, but it was rough.”

On playing at the Rose Bowl: “You gotta understand, to understand this is, they always say the granddaddy of them all. And to see the iconic games that have been played here, and not to be able to play in it in my whole entire career, but to come back and coach in it. And you gotta think about Coach Hart, Coach Mathis, and Mr. Calhoun who runs all the operations, we was just coaching youth football several years ago. And we in the dern Rose Bowl, and you want me to question how good my God is? Have you lost your mind? I’m serious, like seven years ago, us, Coach Hart was running the defense, Coach Mathis was running the defense, I was coaching the offense, Mr. Calhoun was running the operations. Same thing we were doing with youth when we took seven busloads of kids to the Hall of Fame. So we always take a picture in these types of stadiums and we just think about, wow, this is unbelievable.”

On if he has to remind himself to take in those moments: “I don’t have to remind myself, it comes natural. It’s a blessing, it truly is. That’s why it’s hard to knock me off my horse because I always think about the goodness of God and how good He’s been.”

On how he walks the line between father and coach: “Well, it’s easy to walk that line when I’ve always walked that line. I said several weeks ago I’m not new to this, I’m true to this. I’ve been doing this, I’ve coached my kids their entire life. They only really know me as a coach. Shedeur has never had another football coach in his life. Shilo did because he went to the University of South Carolina, but I’ve raised them and coached them their whole life, so it’s easy for me to switch halves instantaneously, but to understand who they are as an athlete as well. And I don’t baby them, I don’t sugarcoat nothing, I tell them 100 and I treat them as such. Unless I’m hugging them or kissing them on the jaw, you’d never know which one of these kids are my sons.”

On the togetherness of the team coming into this game: “We had our best week of practice, man. We had the best Friday workout we’ve ever had. And we came out ready and prepared. It was not because of a lack of preparation, a lack of want and need. We just made some key mistakes at key times. And we’re seven to ten players away from really doing what we wanna do in college football.”

On Sean Lewis’ performance: “You can’t put me on the spot like that. I think the coaches are doing a pretty good job. Thank you. That was a great try. Valiant effort. You gotta understand I sat in your seat for like 17, 18 years, so I gotta know when it’s coming.”

On if he anticipated going through a tough time: “I’m not going through a tough time. What makes you think, what about me looks like it’s a tough time? Does this look like a tough time to y’all? (laughs) No, no, no. I would love to win, I’m accustomed to winning. And we will win. We will win. Just put your seatbelt on and hold on, we will win. You got to see what could possibly happen with the team that we have, I mean, shoot, we only got our butts kicked once. That was in Oregon. We got our butts kicked, it wasn’t no winning that. All the other games, you could see how we could’ve won those games. We could’ve done that, so that’s called hope in our book, and I’m thankful and happy for that. I appreciate you all, God bless you. I want you to have a safe trip home, wherever you’re going, wherever you’re headed. Let’s wake up and smile tomorrow and bless someone. Thank you and God bless.”



