Opening statement: First and foremost, I thank the Lord for allowing all of this to transpire. It's a good old fashioned butt-kicking. No excuses ... They're coaches did a heck of a job preparing their team, obviously we didn't. That was good, I mean that was a really good old-fashioned butt-kicking. We went into the game wanting to dominate several phases. We lost offensively, defensively as well as special teams that fake punt kind of got them really rolling and they didn't stop. Ever since they secured that first down ... Well coached team. Bo Nix played his butt off. Defensively they presented some things that we just couldn't get around. We couldn't advance the ball rushing or throwing the ball as well. Seemed like they had our number, but hats off to their coaching staff and their head coach, great job, and they were truly prepared.

On learning from mistakes or creating a clean slate moving forward: No you can't wipe the slate clean. You gotta watch the film and evaluate, I'll do that on the plane, but I saw a lot of it live, just players that wasn't in position and do the job that we expected. You evaluate players, you evaluate coaches, you evaluate everything when it's a game of that nature and you had no opportunity to win period from the kickoff on.

On hammering home a message that the Buffs aren't playing well: No you don't need to hammer home. A player knows, I mean he could fool himself and trick himself, but when he looks at the mirror, he knows what he's looking at. Something like this, I'm not going to say you know people around the country will say, "this is what they needed to humble themselves." We wasn't arrogant or whatever we just we're confident people if our confidence offends your insecurity, that's a problem with you it's not us and we expect to do well. Ee expect to play well, We expect to win every game we step out there, we expect to practice to perfection and go out there and execute the things that we practice. We just didn't do it today, but it's not something that was needed. It's just like saying you get in a car wreck or something, "oh, he needed that." You don't need that, it's just stupid. It's just something that happened that and they got the best of us today, that's just it.

On being preparing for Oregon: It's not like it was we were being tricked and we knew everything was coming out there even after one of the TV timeouts. [The] TV timeout we were saying, "now they're going to take a shot. They're gonna take a shot." They take a shot scored the touchdown. I mean sometimes your message just don't translate. You gotta really get on the same page as the youngsters that you're playing.

On if Oregon was too big of talent: No, definitely not. If we had a talent gap, we wouldn't be 3-1 right now. It's not a talent gap, you just got your butt kicked it just happens sometimes. It's just like a fighter. You just got caught it happens. It's not a huge talent gap I just think they played a really concise game. Penalties murdered us, I don't have the statistics, but I'm pretty darn sure during we darn near doubled them in penalties. Usually we have really sound, fundamentally sound team. We don't make foolish mistakes and implement danger or harm on ourselves to feel position wise. We just kept making mistakes that's not indicative to who we are.

On not having Travis Hunter: Travis is always going to be missed. He's the best darn football player in college football. How is he not missed?. It's like saying you writing an article and your pen is missing. That's how much he means.

On learning new things about his team: No I'm not gonna say that. You don't always have to get your butt kicked to learn. You can win and learn. It's not something to learn, it's something to glean from. It's not just the kids, the coaches are accountable too. We are all accountable. Let's start with me, we're accountable for this it's not just the kids.

On any elements that may have surprised him: The way we played, that really surprised me. We played like hot garbage that surprised me. I didn't expect that.

On Shedeur Sanders holding onto the ball: I gotta watch the film. I mean sometimes he is, sometimes he's proud, sometimes the call, sometimes the blocking it's a whole lot goes into that so you really have to watch film to really dictate and understand what transpired on that specific play. It's a lot goes on in the play.

On his message to the team after the loss: "To get your butt up and let's go. We ain't got time to have no pity party there's nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues. Get your butt up, let's get on the plane, let's go we got work to do.

On if it's good getting new faces on the field like Alton McCaskill and others: No because that means you got your butt kicked when you start putting guys in at the end it means you got your butt kicked, no. ... I mean you wanted them to play, but I mean no.

On Shedeur and scoring: Well we had to score. We had some tremendous opportunities all day long, but it seems like we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and every time we get something going here we go with another penalty, here we go with another holding, here we go with just something. We just got to perform better much better in every phase not just offense, defense as well as special teams we got our butts kicked again I reiterate in all three phases.

On what aspects of Oregon's defense did the Buffs struggle with: They got their quarterback. They got their quarterback. When you get that quarterback it's a wrap because it's not like we're running the ball successfully.

On Oregon's special teams: There's only two things that happened. I mean the fake punt that they ran and uh I think they blocked the extra point. How do you block an extra point? ... I asked {Alejandro] Mata what happened he just said he pulled his head up. He didn't even get the ball up so he took ownership of that, but I'm like come on man don't kick yourself. This game is out of reach. Don't ponder that, you're a great kicker and you will come and do some phenomenal things for this season. This is the kind of opportunity you have as a coach as a man as a father to lift them up, not just shoot them down and you got to lift them up.

On having a target on their back: I don't think it's a target on that back. I just think it's just teams are trying to beat me. They're not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I'm not playing anymore. I had a great career I'm serious. I got a gold jacket ... so I'm good, but that's what it really is. I don't think they get any extra satisfaction it is what it is and I signed up for it so let's go. ... It don't make it tougher on our team. These are grown men, I'm not out there because I was out there playing against every coach I played against we would be totally dominant.

On being seven or eight dawgs away from being where he wants to be: Yeah, I wasn't lying. ... It translates in practice. I don't say stuff just to say it for a click, contrary to what somebody said but yeah I keep receipts. But, I'm serious. I analyze and I understand what we're up against and what we have and what we need. One thing, that I could say honestly and candidly you better get me right now, this is the worst we're gonna be. You better get me right now.

On hearing Dan Lanning's comments: I got messengers. God bless him though man. He's a great coach. He did a great job, God bless him. Take these shots they won. I don't shoot, I don't do that. They won.

On building his team up confidence wise: Well I think the film is going to speak for itself. When they watch the film with their position coaches and as an offense and a defense, but singularly you're able to pull some guys aside and pick them up and highlight some of the good things that they did. Everyone didn't play bad and maybe one did play bad ... every coach didn't coach bad. That's not the case as well, but we got some work to do and you better get us right now because I like what I see. I love it. I know I have on shades, but I can see the future. It looks really good so I'm excited about it I really am.