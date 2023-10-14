Top takeaways from CU's double overtime loss to Stanford
Something about these 8 p.m. kicks warrants a double overtime game for the Buffs this season, but CU’s 46-43 loss to Stanford was unlike anything Colorado has done this year.
A first half full of scoring and defensive stops evolved into a second half Stanford comeback from a 29-point deficit and later secured the Cardinal’s second win this season in that treacherous overtime. Disappointing, shocking, unacceptable are just a few adjectives of Colorado’s performance in what initially appeared to be a crushing of the Cardinal.
The 29-point comeback was the largest blown lead in CU history with the others being 28-point comebacks allowed to Oregon State in 2018 and Kansas in 2010.
"We’re gonna take this one on the chin, cause we deserve it," head coach Deion Sanders said. "I’ve never been in one of these. I don’t remember, from youth on, I don’t remember being up 29 to nothing and losing a football game. I really don’t. This is a little tough for me, and I’m trying my best and I thank you all for your patience and thank you for your heart, because this is really tough for me."
Here are five takeaways from Colorado’s significant loss to Stanford:
A horrendous second half for Colorado
The ease and efficiency of the first half certainly did not roll into the second half as both the Buffs’ defense and offense completely crumbled. Omarion Cooper gave Stanford 10 yards with a holding call, then the Buffs’ defense followed that up with an illegal substitution putting Stanford on CU’s 2-yard line then the touchdown followed.
On Stanford’s next drive, it appeared Cooper slipped and missed Elic Ayomanor on the tackle and Ayomanor took it straight to the end zone for 97 yards. According to Sanders, that’s when the game turned south.
"I think it all started when we gave up a 97-yard touchdown, which was flat out ridiculous," Sanders said. "That’s when it all started. That’s when all the foolishness, all the complacency, all the mess started. I mean, how in the world do we give up a [97-yard touchdown]? Jesus."
To finish the third quarter, Ashton Daniels found Ayomanor for a 60-yard touchdown and Stanford ended the third with 19 points and 205 yards of total offense while Colorado’s offense came up empty and with just 60 yards.
Stanford began inching closer to its maybe-not-so-miraculous overtime comeback.
Stanford’s first fourth quarter drive was aided by the mistakes of Colorado’s defense yet again as Travis Hunter was called for unnecessary roughness which provided the Cardinal an automatic first down on fourth-and-22. Quarterback Justin Lamson ran it in for 1 yard and Colorado found itself in a humiliating pickle with Stanford just three points behind CU.
"Wow, I didn’t know it was that many," Sanders said on the penalties. "Not being smart. Not being disciplined. Not understanding the moment, That’s what that is. That’s what that is."
Shedeur Sanders eventually connected with Hunter for CU’s first touchdown of the second half, but Stanford ultimately found much more success in that time outgaining the Buffs 408-208 and outscoring them 46-14.
