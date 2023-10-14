Something about these 8 p.m. kicks warrants a double overtime game for the Buffs this season, but CU’s 46-43 loss to Stanford was unlike anything Colorado has done this year.

A first half full of scoring and defensive stops evolved into a second half Stanford comeback from a 29-point deficit and later secured the Cardinal’s second win this season in that treacherous overtime. Disappointing, shocking, unacceptable are just a few adjectives of Colorado’s performance in what initially appeared to be a crushing of the Cardinal.

The 29-point comeback was the largest blown lead in CU history with the others being 28-point comebacks allowed to Oregon State in 2018 and Kansas in 2010.

"We’re gonna take this one on the chin, cause we deserve it," head coach Deion Sanders said. "I’ve never been in one of these. I don’t remember, from youth on, I don’t remember being up 29 to nothing and losing a football game. I really don’t. This is a little tough for me, and I’m trying my best and I thank you all for your patience and thank you for your heart, because this is really tough for me."

Here are five takeaways from Colorado’s significant loss to Stanford: