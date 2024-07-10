LAS VEGAS — In the Colorado Buffaloes’ return to the conference, head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders made quite the first impression at Big 12 Media Days in Vegas.

Coach Sanders took the main stage at Allegiant Stadium as the first press conference on the second day of Big 12 Media Days. He answered a variety of questions touching on defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, the players, the NFL experience among the Buffs’ coaching staff and much more.

Even though the Buffs are the new faces in the conference, they once again came in as the hottest topic throughout Tuesday and Wednesday’s media days with other Big 12 coaches receiving questions regarding Sanders and his program and the media swarms around the Sanders family.

Inquiries regarding how the Buffs will improve this season, what the coaching staff has to offer and more were directed towards Sanders during the main press conference and he ensured that the Buffs’ are ready to compete in their return to the Big 12.

“We played a total of 20 freshmen last season, including seven walk-ons,” Sanders said. “So if you're a freshman and you walk on, you have an opportunity to play. Academically, 2024, second-highest GPA for the football team ever, 2023, highest GPA for the football team ever. That's AP. That means After Prime.

"NFL experience on the staff. Sixteen coaches and staff with NFL experience — 159 seasons of NFL experience, which is unbelievable. Impact, school application roles 20 percent including 18 percent out of state. Economic impact, it's crazy. I don't even want to get into that. Exposure as well. Now, let's get to what you want. Let's get to your questions.”

Here are the top takeaways from Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas: