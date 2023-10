Deion Sanders wants better offensive lineman at Colorado , and he's not wasting time trying to bring them in. Top-ranked offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has scheduled an official visit to Colorado for this weekend.

Seaton was at Colorado for an unofficial visit earlier this season for the Colorado State game. The Buffs and Sanders made a big impression during that trip, and now Seaton wants to get a closer look at the program.

Alabama, Florida, and Oregon have already hosted Seaton for official visits. He has an official visit to Ohio State set for next weekend when the Buckeyes host Michigan State. Seaton took an unofficial visit to Tennessee when they played South Carolina.

Seaton is currently ranked No. 25 overall in the Rivals250 and is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the nation.