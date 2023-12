Signing Day is about two weeks away and Jordan Seaton, the top ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250, is the highest ranked uncommitted prospect in the country. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout is entering the stretch run of his recruitment.

Seaton has taken official visits to Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, and Colorado. His top seven also includes Ohio State and Maryland.

Florida assistant coach Rob Sale, Tennessee assistant coach Glen Elarbee, and multiple coaches from Miami were at IMG Academy to see Seaton.

Check out the video below to see Seaton break down his recruitment up to this point.