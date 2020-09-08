CUSportsNation - Top DE/OLB target Kaleb Elarms-Orr to choose between Colorado and Cal

At the end of July, three-star Class of 2021 DE/OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr was preparing to take the next step in closing in on decision day. He'd recently named Colorado, California, Arizona, Boise State, Fresno State, Kansas and San Diego State in a Top 7 and looked to narrow it down from there. Elarms-Orr appears to have done just that, as on Monday, he named his Top 2: the Buffs and Golden Bears.

Moreau Catholic (Hayward, Calif.) DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr (Kaleb Elarms-Orr)

A text from CUSportsNation to Elarms-Orr asking him to break down his two finalist options recently was met with the reply: "No Interviews. Thank you." Clearly the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect out of Moreau Catholic (Hayward, Calif.) wants to look inward and focus on making a decision. The Buffs are hoping that two advantages will land them Elarms-Orr. First is the robust relationship Brian Michalowski has built up with him well before the end of the Mel Tucker era in February. Since the Buffs offered and Karl Dorrell settled down in Boulder, Elarms-Orr has done a virtual visit with Colorado, where he spoke with Dorrell and has repeatedly through early September. Secondly is that CU recently received a commitment from cornerback/return specialist Nikko Reed, a 2021 teammate of Elarms-Orr's at Moreau Catholic.

C O M M I T T E D ‼️ #fornito ❤️ 9/02 pic.twitter.com/4gvBRrUw6E — nitoworld 4️⃣🤞🏾 (@nikko_reed) September 2, 2020

What Elarms-Orr has said in the past about Colorado:

On OLBs coach Brian Michalowski: “He’s a really easy guy to talk to, really knowledgeable and really young," Elarms-Orr said. He knows a lot about the game. You can talk to him on a more relatable level than some of these older coaches that you can’t really relate to as much. He’s really easy to talk to and get along with, but the most important part is that he knows a lot about the game.” "'Coach Mike' is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve talked to," he said. "Boulder is also a great college town (and) I love how I would be playing in multiple places on their defense." On head coach Karl Dorrell: "I talk to coach Dorrell a couple times a week too, — the whole coaching staff has been great," Elarms-Orr said. “Coach Dorrell seems like a really cool guy. We’re still getting to know each other; before coach Tucker left, I didn’t really get to know him a lot, but with coach Dorrell and talking to him on the phone, it sounds like he’s really hyped up on me and really wants me to get down (to Boulder) after this whole pandemic calms down.”