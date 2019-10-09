With Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon both banged up and the statuses for both players still uncertain for Friday's game in Eugene vs. Oregon, Brown's sure-handedness has near made up for the absences of CU's dynamic duo of receivers.

Colorado senior wideout Tony Brown is having himself quite the year, as his 29 receptions, 442 yards and four receiving TDs all lead the Buffaloes thus far in 2019. But where Brown has really shined is the consistency in which he's been reeling in targeted passes.

"I like the pressure," he said. "This is what I dream for. I like having pressure, I've had to prove people wrong but I step up, I do my job and I do what I have to do to contribute."

So far this season, Brown has turned in two perfect games in terms of catching every ball thrown his way. He was 9-of-9 on the road vs. ASU a few weeks ago and this past Saturday, caught all 10 passes that Steven Montez flew his way.

The two games netted Brown a total of 19 receptions for 291 yards and three TDs.

No other Colorado receiver has recorded a perfect day like that above two catches on two targets.

On the season, Brown has been targeted a team-high 34 times, of which he's caught 29. That's good for an 85% target-to-catch ratio, by far the best among Colorado's wideouts.

For context, Nixon has caught 18-of-25 balls sent his way (72%) while Dimitri Stanley has reeled in 15-of-26, good for about 58%. Shenault has caught 17 passes on 26 balls from Montez, good for a 65% catch rate.

Brown and Montez have no doubt taken their relationship to the next level as through five games, Brown is three receptions away from tying his 2018 total and he has already surpassed the 333 yards of total receiving he had last season, as well.

"(Montez) has been playing very well," Brown said. (I) have good chemistry with him and we just do what he wants us to do. We're all following him."

In person, Brown is not shy but direct, sometimes to the point of briefness when speaking. He's confident but in no way cocky. Perhaps best put, Brown is a player who says what he needs to say via his on-field play.

And a big element to that play, as coaches, fellow teammates and fans alike are starting to see, is his ability to come down with the ball.

"I want to win the battle every time," Brown said. "When the ball's coming my way I want it. That's the money bag for me. Everyone wants money and I want to get my money."

Brown could certainly face tougher obstacles as the year progresses. As he continues to assert himself as a favorite target of Montez and rack up more and more multi-catch, 100-yard-plus games, he said he was ready to deal with the inevitable result of that: special attention given to him by opposing DBs.

"I expect that —with the way I've been performing, I expect to have double coverage and stuff like that," he said.