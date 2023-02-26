In 2005 and 2006, Tim Brewster worked on the Denver Broncos coaching staff instructing their tight ends. In addition to his time in the NFL with the Broncos and San Diego Chargers, Brewster has also worked at Purdue, North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Florida and served as the head coach at Minnesota from 2007 to 2010.

Less than two decades later, Brewster finds himself back in Colorado on another mission leading a unit of tight ends.

“I used to coach for the Denver Broncos, my middle son was recruited by the University of Colorado and I was at the University of Texas, we came here to play the University of Colorado," Brewster said this week. "So, I’m very familiar with Ralphie and all the different things that make the University of Colorado a very special place.

“It is obviously a beautiful place. What we have to do, and what I’m so excited, the process has begun on bringing the Colorado Buffs back to relevance in college football.”