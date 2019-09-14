The Falcons had Colorado's defense on the field for just over 34 minutes and while the D forced three turnovers during the game (one pick and two fumble recoveries) Steven Montez and the offense managed to put just three points on the board after them.

The Colorado Buffaloes are a tight-knit group. Don't expect anyone to throw a fellow teammate or unit under the bus in the aftermath of a loss. That said, CU's defense has to be feeling some mutual frustration after Saturday's 30-23 OT loss to Air Force.

Granted, Mikial Onu's interception late in the second quarter in the Buffs' endzone didn't exactly leave much time for a touchdown drive, but on the whole, the Buffaloes failed to make something out of the gifts handed to them via the defense.

Versus Nebraska last weekend, the Buffaloes' defense let up some big plays, but was instrumental in limiting the bleeding before setting up the Buffs on offense to put points on the board. Let's go back to that game — it's the third quarter, and CU's defense forces four straight punts from the Huskers.

On ensuing offensive drives, the Buffs themselves punted twice while scoring a lone touchdown to reward the defense's efforts.

Today vs. Air Force, while it can be said that Air Force bullied the Buffs' front seven, racking up 289 yards on the ground while also making Colorado pay through the air (the Falcons' QB Donald Hammond III set a career-high today with 155 passing yards), the D did well enough.

It forced two punts out of the Falcons and produced three turnovers, although unfortunately for Colorado those turnovers were exchanged for a lone field goal, drilled by James Stefanou in the first quarter.

That field goal came as a result of a fumble forced on Hammond III by Aaron Maddox. Just as Onu did vs. the Huskers, Maddox got an early turnover for Colorado

Onu once again found himself at the center of turnover production for the Buffs, as he recorded a pick in the endzone with 25 seconds left before halftime, as Air Force was at that point up 20-10 and was on the verge of scoring 27 unanswered points.

"It's less me and more of coaches putting me in good positions," Onu said. "Turnovers are cool — you try to help your team get momentum...but it means nothing if you lose. I could care less about what kind of turnovers I had or how many I have in the season. I want to win."

Ever humble, Onu finished the game atop the Buffs' defensive leaderboard with 11 total tackles (nine solo).



