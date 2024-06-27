Evan Haynes, a 2025 three-star wide receiver prospect from Georgia, wrapped a busy summer official visit period with a trip to Colorado last weekend.

After his multi-day trips to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Harvard and Kansas, Haynes and his family checked out CU’s campus for the first time.

They had the opportunity to sit down with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips and head coach Deion Sanders to discuss Haynes’ future as well as reminisce on the NFL days as Haynes’ father, Michael, played on the Atlanta Falcons with both Phillips and Sanders.

“Coach Phillips, the receivers coach, him and my dad played together and then my dad and Deion played together so they reconnected,” Haynes said. “It was kind of like being in a family type of environment.”