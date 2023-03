Daniel Kaelin has steadily risen to become one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the 2024 class. The Bellevue (Neb.) West standout is now in the process of narrowing his focus to the schools he connects with most via close communication with head coaches and offensive coordinators.

Rivals recently caught up with Kaelin to discuss schools that standout in his recruitment, his desire to have the process finished by end of spring, what his decision will come down to and more.