Colorado has penetrated another sought-after recruit's narrowed down list, as three-star Class of 2020 WR and Honolulu, Hawaii native Roman Wilson had the Buffs in a recent Top 9.

That's two impressive recruits in 24 hours that are keeping an eye on Colorado as they slim down their options.

Whereas with fellow wideout Quincy Brown, Colorado is engaged in a serious battle with the SEC, Wilson has racked up offers from half the Pac-12: ASU, Cal Berkeley, Oregon, UCLA and Washington and has 15 in total.

All of the Pac-12 schools to issue him scholarship offers plus Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan round out his Top 9.

At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Wilson is ranked by Rivals as the third-best recruit in Hawaii for the Class of 2020.