Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on Deion Sanders and his efforts to sign top offensive linemen and two ACC programs handling the recent losses of important assistant coaches.

Could Colorado land the top offensive lineman in the nation?

Jordan Seaton (Zack Carpenter)

Deion Sanders has landed two five-star prospects during his time as a head coach and he could be positioning Colorado to move into the lead position for another top prospect. Four-star Jordan Seaton, currently ranked as the top offensive lineman in the nation, is considering a trip to Boulder for his next visit. Adding Seaton to the Colorado roster would be an incredible win for Sanders because of what Seaton could help build on the field and what it would mean on the recruiting trail. Seaton is talented enough to be a cornerstone offensive lineman for the Buffs for multiple years. Colorado has never signed an offensive lineman ranked as high as Seaton is now. On the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from Seaton would signal to the rest of the college football world that Sanders and his recruiting pitch appeal to more than just highly ranked skill position players. Elite offensive linemen appear as if they are beginning to take Sanders more seriously, and that could be bad news for some of the sport’s bluebloods.

*****

Replacing the recruiting effort of Dre Bly at North Carolina

Tony Grimes (Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

Former North Carolina defensive backs coach and legendary player Dre Bly was a major recruiting force for the Tar Heels and it will be interesting to see how they fare with him no longer on staff. In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina signed around 11 players from Virginia that Bly, now the cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, had a hand in recruiting. Star recruits such as Tony Grimes, Zach Rice and Andre Greene Jr. would not have signed with North Carolina had it not been for Bly’s ability to build relationships and trust with recruits and their parents. North Carolina and Penn State have largely owned the recruiting trail in Virginia in recent years but now the Tar Heels are facing tougher battles for the state’s top recruits. Penn State had some staff turnover but it is still set up to be major contenders for any coveted player in the state. Virginia Tech and Virginia have revamped staffs as well and they’re primed to gain some momentum with in-state prospects. It's up to North Carolina to adjust to make sure the Tar Heels don’t miss out on some of the region’s most talented prospects.

*****

Joe Rudolph's short stint at Virginia Tech

Joe Rudolph (Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK)