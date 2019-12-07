The Buffaloes (7-1) shot 30% from the floor in the 72-58 loss, their worst such make rate since Dec. 17, 2017 in a 69-59 loss at San Diego.

No. 20 Colorado suffered its first loss of 2019 at the hands of No. 2 Kansas Saturday night at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

At the end of the day, I'm not convinced that the result of tonight's game is as blatant a calamity as I've seen some folks describe it.

I think the reality here is that Colorado most likely turned in what'll be the worst shooting performance of 2019-20, and unfortunately did so on a big stage (ESPN2), an already tough to be successful venue, and against the 2nd best team in the damn nation.

Was this game a colossal disappointment? Yes. Will Colorado be unranked come Monday? Possibly, I could see it. Are the two aforementioned items the end of the world? No.

For me, if Colorado makes three more 3-pointers, aka shot 10% better overall from deep, the final score is 72-67 KU and I think the conversation we're having is much different.

At the end of the day, the Buffs lost by 14 playing the most miserable offensive basketball we've witnessed in almost two years.Given the circumstances, I think tonight could have been much more ugly.

"It's not the way we wanted to come back down (to Lawrence) but I was really proud of our guys' fight and their toughness," said head coach Tad Boyle after the loss. "They're competitors, but we just couldn't make shots tonight. I thought we had some really good looks — it's not like our team to take 34 shots from three, but sometimes (opponents) make you do things you don't want to do...sometimes you gotta make those shots."