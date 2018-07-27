CUSportsNation.com

In all honesty, the spring months were slow for Colorado football recruiting. Don't get me wrong, there were exciting commitments in four-star wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon and cornerback KJ Trujillo picked CU over Oregon.

But still, heading into the summer months, Colorado had just six commitments.

However, recruiting erupted in June and July for the Buffaloes. Showing that the Rise from 2016 is on its way back.

Colorado's recruiting run this summer is reminiscent of what Colorado did in the class of 2017, landing 12 June and July commitments that eventually signed with CU. The string of commitments gave Colorado great momentum heading into the season.

And this feels all too similar, but the recruits the Buffs are landing in the 2019 class might be of an even better caliber.

Rivals250 running back Jaren Mangham held around 50 scholarship offers and is one of the most gifted prospects in the nation. The Buffs bolstered the defensive back position with commitments from Don Chapman, Mark Perry, Titus Toler, Jaylen Martin, and Carl Jones. They all held other Power Five conference offers and for the most part can play multiple positions in the secondary.

