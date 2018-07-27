CUSportsNation.com

The Rise has returned? Buffs ranked 3rd in Pac-12 recruiting rankings
In all honesty, the spring months were slow for Colorado football recruiting. Don't get me wrong, there were exciting commitments in four-star wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon and cornerback KJ Trujillo picked CU over Oregon.
But still, heading into the summer months, Colorado had just six commitments.
However, recruiting erupted in June and July for the Buffaloes. Showing that the Rise from 2016 is on its way back.
Colorado's recruiting run this summer is reminiscent of what Colorado did in the class of 2017, landing 12 June and July commitments that eventually signed with CU. The string of commitments gave Colorado great momentum heading into the season.
And this feels all too similar, but the recruits the Buffs are landing in the 2019 class might be of an even better caliber.
Rivals250 running back Jaren Mangham held around 50 scholarship offers and is one of the most gifted prospects in the nation. The Buffs bolstered the defensive back position with commitments from Don Chapman, Mark Perry, Titus Toler, Jaylen Martin, and Carl Jones. They all held other Power Five conference offers and for the most part can play multiple positions in the secondary.
continue reading below
Colorado also added versatile offensive linemen with bright futures over the summer in Valentin Senn from Austria, Jake Wiley, and the most recent commit, Cam'ron Johnson.
At the time of writing this article, Colorado has 15 commitments in the 2019 class, and nine of them have come in the past 34 days. This commitment hot streak by Colorado has jumped them past USC in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.
Colorado ranks third in the conference rankings, behind Oregon, who is cleaning house this recruiting cycle, and Washington.
Will USC eventually pass up Colorado? Probably. USC typically wins the Pac-12 recruiting rankings every year. But as things stand right now, Colorado has just about the same average star ranking with USC, just .02 behind them.
In looking at the national team recruiting rankings for this '19 class, Colorado ranks No. 31 in the country, putting them above the likes of Texas Tech, Arkansas, Florida, Baylor, Stanford, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, West Virginia, and many more.
If Colorado finishes with the No. 31 ranking (unlikely because this number will fluctuate), then it would be good for the 4th best class in Colorado history since Rivals.com began team rankings in 2002.
More on Colorado's new commitments from this week
