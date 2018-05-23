In a matchup of very different eras, CUSportsNation.com members voted Byron "Whizzer" White over Phillip Lindsay in the "Best Buff Running Back of All Time Tournament."

Lindsay jumped out to an early lead but the Whizzer White supporters poured in, and White ended up winning with 69.4% of the votes.

White will now face off against the 1 seed Rashaan Salaam in the next round in what will be an epic matchup.

But before that, CUSportsNation.com members will vote on an intriguing matchup between Eric Bieniemy and Rodney Stewart.

