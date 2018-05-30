In a generational matchup between two of the greatest Buffs to ever wear the black and gold, CUSportsNation members voted Rashaan Salaam past Byron "Whizzer" White in the second round of the Best Buff Running Back of All-Time Tournament.

Salaam received 76% of the votes.

"Heisman winner vs heisman runner-up," CUSportsNation.com member "Peekla" posted on the Buff Nation message board. "Both were the best RB in the country at their time. Salaam was bigger and faster but had incredible talent around him. I don't know a lot about the guys surrounding White. I love them both but will go with Salaam!"

"I obviously never got to see White play. However, I had to go with him," SBark added. "When he left CU, he also dominated the NFL. To me that demonstrates that he was even more dominant in his time than Salaam was in his."

Salaam will face the winner of Eric Bieniemy and Chris Brown in the 2-3 matchup. Bieniemy and Brown received the same number of votes during the nomination process and Brown got the No. 2 seed off a coin flip.

