In a matchup between the Buffaloes' all-time leading rushers, CUSportsNation.com members voted Eric Bieniemy over Rodney Stewart in a landslide, with Bieniemy receiving 93.9% of the votes.

Bieniemy moves on to face Chris Brown in the second round. When we took nominations for this tournament, Bieniemy and Brown received the same amount of votes, but Brown got the No. 2 seed on a coin flip.

Next up in the Best Buff RB Tournament is an epic matchup between Rashaan Salaam vs Byron "Whizzer" White. Stay tuned!

